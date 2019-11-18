Emirates close to finalising part of wide-body jet order with Airbus -sources

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Dubai state-owned airline Emirates EMIRA.UL was close to a deal on Monday to finalise at least part of a provisional order for 70 wide-body aircraft from Europe's Airbus AIR.PA, industry sources said.

The Dubai carrier has scheduled a news conference for 0900 GMT.

Both companies declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Louise Heavens)

