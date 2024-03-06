Emirates chief says Boeing-Spirit merger would be step in right direction

BERLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - One of Boeing's BA.N biggest customers, Dubai carrier Emirates, threw support behind a possible Boeing takeover of Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N, saying on Wednesday it would be a "step in the right direction" towards resolving factory woes.

Emirates Airline President Tim Clark told reporters in Berlin that the U.S. planemaker should address its production and quality crisis as quickly as possible with the close involvement of the company's board.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.