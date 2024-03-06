News & Insights

Companies
BA

Emirates chief says Boeing-Spirit merger would be step in right direction

March 06, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Ilona Wissenbach for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - One of Boeing's BA.N biggest customers, Dubai carrier Emirates, threw support behind a possible Boeing takeover of Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N, saying on Wednesday it would be a "step in the right direction" towards resolving factory woes.

Emirates Airline President Tim Clark told reporters in Berlin that the U.S. planemaker should address its production and quality crisis as quickly as possible with the close involvement of the company's board.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommoditiesWorld MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
SPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.