Companies
AAL

Emirates boss sees air travel recovery sooner rather than later

Contributors
Laurence Frost Reuters
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Emirates boss Tim Clark expects a dynamic recovery in air travel demand to begin "sooner rather than later", he told an online forum on Wednesday, describing the industry's coronavirus crisis as a glitch from which the Gulf carrier can fully recover.

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Emirates boss Tim Clark expects a dynamic recovery in air travel demand to begin "sooner rather than later", he told an online forum on Wednesday, describing the industry's coronavirus crisis as a glitch from which the Gulf carrier can fully recover.

Speaking at CAPA Live, the veteran airline leader dismissed predictions of a prolonged slump that punishes network carriers and transit hubs such as Emirates' Dubai base.

"I'm not one of these people who believes in the 'new normal'," Clark said. "I believe demand will return in a very robust manner."

"The pandemic is a glitch," Clark said of the aviation industry's worst crisis. "We've had many of those in the past - perhaps not as severe as this one for our industry - but nevertheless it's a glitch and we'll come through it."

Emirates is closely watched for its deep order book for larger aircraft - whose values were already depressed going into the COVID-19 crisis. Analysts also predict that demand for wide-body or twin-aisle jets will be worst affected by the slump.

American Airlines AAL.O expects smaller airliners to dominate an eventual recovery, Chief Executive Doug Parker told the same conference.

"The (biggest) area for growth is in longer-haul narrow-bodies," said Parker, adding that he saw enormous pent-up demand for international travel.

Clark nonetheless expects the crisis to "get worse before it gets better", with demand remaining depressed for another six to nine months. Meanwhile, Emirates was benefiting from high global cargo rates, he said, as many passenger jets that normally carry some freight remain grounded.

Cargo services to 70 to 80 destinations are "significantly reducing cash depletion", especially when they are augmented by some passenger business, he said.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost, Tracy Rucinski and Tim Hepher; Editing by David Clarke)

((laurence.frost@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5683 @Laurence_Frost DMs on; Reuters Messaging: N/A))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets World Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    Oct 5, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular