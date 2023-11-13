Emirates and flyDubai place Dubai Airshow jet orders

Adds detail

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emirates placed an order for 90 more Boeing BA.N 777X jets at the opening of the Dubai Airshow on Monday, including both variants of the future long-haul jet.

The world's largest international carrier also added five more Boeing 787s to an existing order, saying the total package of new widebody jets was worth over $50 billion at list prices.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates airline, said the deal would power Dubai's growth plans and reflected its commitment to the future of aviation.

The 777X order includes 55 of the 400-seat 777-9 variant and 35 of the smaller 777-8, he told a news conference.

Sister airline flyDubai also weighed in at the start of the biennial event with an order for 30 Boeing 787-9 in its first order for wide-body jets.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Tim Hepher)

