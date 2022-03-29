World Markets

Emirates airlines will continue to fly to Russia until told not to by owners -president

Contributors
Riham Alkhousaa Reuters
Ghaida Ghantous Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

Emirates airlines will continue to fly to Russia until its owners tell them not to, President Tim Clark said on Tuesday.

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Emirates airlines will continue to fly to Russia until its owners tell them not to, President Tim Clark said on Tuesday.

"As long as the state, our owner, requires us to fly there, we will continue," he said.

"There are lots of reasons why we fly, we carry humanitarian goods in our holds. We've got NGOs travelling in and out of Russia. We've got the diplomatic community going in and out of Russia...so all we're doing is being an enabler, facilitator, without taking a political position on this for the time being," Clark added.

(Reporting by Riham Alkhousaa and Ghaida Ghantous; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular