Emirates airline says issued over $517 mln in refunds in past two months

Alexander Cornwell Reuters
DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, has processed close to 650,000 refunds over the past two months, refunding over 1.9 billion dirhams ($517 million), it said on Thursday.

The Dubai-based carrier is operating a limited numbers of flights on a reduced network after the coronavirus pandemic brought global aviation to a near halt this year.

Emirates expects to process more than 500,000 refunds in the next two months, Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said in a statement.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

