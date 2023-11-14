News & Insights

AIR

Emirates Airline rules out immediate Airbus A350 order

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 14, 2023 — 12:32 am EST

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Emirates Airline President Tim Clark on Tuesday ruled out an immediate deal to buy Airbus A350 jets barring a breakthrough on engine talks with Rolls-Royce.

Speaking to reporters a day after placing a large order for rival Boeing 777X jets, Clark said Emirates wanted improvements on durability and maintenance costs.

Reuters reported on Monday the aircraft talks were held up over snags in engine negotiations.

Emirates on Monday placed an order for 90 more Boeing 777X jets on the opening day of the week-long Dubai Airshow.

The carrier also added five more Boeing 787s to an existing order, saying the total package of new widebody jets was worth more than $50 billion at list prices.

