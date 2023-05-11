News & Insights

Emirates airline reports most profitable year at $3 bln

May 11, 2023 — 04:08 am EDT

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emirates airline on Thursday said financial year 2022-23 had been its most profitable so far, reporting an annual profit of 10.9 billion dirhams ($3 billion) and a group revenue increase of 81%.

The state-owned carrier posted an annual loss of $1.1 billion for 2021-22, following a $5.5 billion loss the year before that.

