Emirates airline reports $5.5 bln annual loss
DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emirates airline on Tuesday posted a 20.28 billion dirham ($5.52 billion) loss for the financial year ending March 31, carrying 6.6 million passengers over the period.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)
