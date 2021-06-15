Emirates airline reports $5.5 bln annual loss

World Markets

Dubai's Emirates airline on Tuesday posted a 20.28 billion dirham ($5.52 billion) loss for the financial year ending March 31, carrying 6.6 million passengers over the period.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

