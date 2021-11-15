Emirates airline president says carrier returned to profitability in October - Al Arabiya

CAIRO, Nov 15 (REUTERS) - Emirates airline chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum said on Monday that the Dubai state-owned airline returned to profitability in October, Al Arabiya TV reported.

He added that the carrier's focus remains on increasing passenger numbers through Dubai airports.

He also said that there is currently no need for any financial support from the Dubai government and that tapping the sukuk market is an option if needed.

(Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

