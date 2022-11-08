Companies
Emirates adds five Boeing 777 Freighters to cargo cart

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

November 08, 2022 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Tuesday Emirates Airline has ordered five 777 Freighters, worth more than $1.7 billion at list prices, to expand its cargo fleet.

The airplanes will be operated by Emirates SkyCargo, adding to its existing fleet of 11 Freighters, Boeing said in a statement.

The Middle East carrier is currently the world's largest operator of the 777 family, and has nearly 150 of the airplane type in its fleet, it added.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

