Emirate of Sharjah tightens guidance for 30-year Formosa bonds - document

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - The government of Sharjah, the third largest of the United Arab Emirates, tightened the guidance for its U.S. dollar-denominated 30-year Formosa bonds on Tuesday and received over $2.5 billion in orders for the deal, a document showed.

Sharjah tightened the guidance to around 4.125% from around 4.375%, where it began marketing the notes earlier on Tuesday. Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jon Boyle)

