Emirate of Sharjah tightens guidance for 30-year Formosa bonds - document

The government of Sharjah, the third largest of the United Arab Emirates, tightened the guidance for its U.S. dollar-denominated 30-year Formosa bonds on Tuesday and received over $2.5 billion in orders for the deal, a document showed.

Sharjah tightened the guidance to around 4.125% from around 4.375%, where it began marketing the notes earlier on Tuesday. Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

