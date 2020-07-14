World Markets

Emirate of Sharjah starts marketing 30-year bonds -document

Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

The government of Sharjah, the third largest of the United Arab Emirates, started marketing U.S. dollar-denominated 30-year Formosa bonds on Tuesday at about 4.375%, a document showed.

Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

