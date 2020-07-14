Emirate of Sharjah starts marketing 30-year bonds -document

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - The government of Sharjah, the third largest of the United Arab Emirates, started marketing U.S. dollar-denominated 30-year Formosa bonds on Tuesday at about 4.375%, a document showed.

Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

