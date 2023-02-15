Emirate of Sharjah set to raise $1 billion in sustainable bond debut

Updates with size, launch, demand, final spread

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The government of Sharjah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates, is set to raise $1 billion from a sale of nine-year debut sustainable bonds, a document on the debt sale showed on Wednesday.

"This is the first sustainable sovereign bond in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), which indicates that the proceeds will be used for environmental or social purposes. This is broader than the 'green bonds' which several Gulf states including Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been considering," said Justin Alexander, director of Khalij Economics and Gulf analyst for GlobalSource Partners.

There is growing demand by investors globally for financing linked to environmental, social and governance factors, and issuers in the Gulf have increasingly sought to tap such debt.

Sharjah's bonds were set at a spread of 280 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document seen by Reuters showed.

Initial price guidance was around 310 basis points over U.S. Treasuries maturing in February 2033, a separate document on the sale showed earlier.

HSBC is the global coordinator. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Citi, Gulf International Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Invest Bank and SMBC Nikko are joint lead managers and bookrunners.

Sharjah needs about $4.7 billion in financing this year for a $2.3 billion budgeted deficit and $2.4 billion in maturing bank loans, Alexander wrote in a research note last week.

