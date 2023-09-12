Emirate of Sharjah plans $750 mln 10.5-year sukuk- document

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Emirate of Sharjah is set to raise $750 million from the sale of 10.5-year Islamic bonds maturing in March 2034, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

Price guidance has tightened to 190 bps over U.S. Treasuries, from 220 bps over the same benchmark earlier in the day after the order book topped $2.7 billion, according to a document from one of the banks arranging the debt sale.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; editing by Christina Fincher)

