Emirate of Sharjah markets 8-year Islamic bonds

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - The government of Sharjah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates, has begun taking orders for eight-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a bank document showed on Monday.

Sharjah's initial price guidance was between 155 and 160 basis points (bps) over seven-year U.S. Treasuries for the sukuk, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Standard Chartered STAN.L is global coordinator. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD, Al Rajhi Capital 1120.SE, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, ICBC 601398.SS, National Bank of Bahrain NATB.BH and Sharjah Islamic Bank SIB.AD join Standard Chartered as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the document showed.

The sukuk, expected to launch later on Monday, will be of benchmark size, which usually means at least $500 million.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by John Stonestreet)

