Emirate of Sharjah hires banks for tap of 2029 sukuk

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sharjah, the third-largest emirate of the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange a reopening of its existing $750 million 2029 sukuk, or Islamic bond, that it sold last year, a document showed.

It has hired Mashreqbank as financial advisor and mandated Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered to arrange investor calls starting on Tuesday. A tap of the $750 million 3.234% sukuk due October 23, 2029 will follow, subject to market conditions.

A bond tap is where an existing transaction is reopened for subscription using the same documentation as before.

Last week, S&P Global Ratings downgraded Sharjah's long-tem credit rating to BBB- from BBB, citing a weakening fiscal position.

It said it expected the government's interest burden would increase to about 17% of revenue by 2023, up from about 12% in 2020, as interest payments rose in line with higher debt levels.

"Sharjah's ability to expand its already-low revenue base remains constrained. The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and headwinds to economic activity from lower oil prices will materially lower 2020 government revenue compared with 2019," S&P said.

Sharjah has already raised $2 billion with two bond issues this year, in June and July, as it seeks to bolster its finances which have been hit by the pandemic and cheap oil.

