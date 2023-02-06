Emirate of Sharjah hires banks for dollar sustainable bonds

DUBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The government of Sharjah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange a sale of dollar-denominated debut sustainable bonds, a bank document showed on Monday.

HSBC was hired as sole global coordinator and ESG structuring agent. It is joined by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Citi, Gulf International Bank, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, Invest Bank and SMBC Nikko as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

They will arrange investor meetings starting on Tuesday in Milan, in New York on Wednesday, in Boston on Thursday, and in London on Monday and Tuesday next week, the bank document showed.

An issuance of benchmark size, which typically means at least $500 million, with an expected tenor of 12 years will follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

