'Eminently sensible' Spain succeeds with 50-year return

By David Cheetham

LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain avoided any of the drama that surrounded its last outing, as steady investor demand saw it through to a smooth execution on its return to the 50-year tenor.

The issuer adopted a measured approach on Tuesday that helped it steer clear of the issuesthat surrounded last month's 10-year deal when books fell off a cliff after the spread was set.

With IoIs of over €37bn (€4.425bn JLM interest), the sovereign announced guidance at Spain's July 2066 plus 15bp area (+/-2bp), to price in range. The language and figures meant there would be no repeat of the 4bp tightening which precipitated a dramatic drop in the books last month.

“I think Spain have been eminently sensible," said a syndicate banker.

"It’s been a few years since they’ve done 50-years and setting the will-price-in-range early on, just to reassure people where the landing point might be, was a smart move and has been rewarded by a decent response. It’s a very different maturity than a 10-year as well. Investors aren’t necessarily as sticky so you’ve got to tread a bit more carefully.”

Even though the spread was set at the tight end at 13bp, demand rose further to finish at over €65bn. Fair value was seen in the context of 10.5bp-11bp, according to the banker.

BBVA, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Nomura and Santander were joint lead managers.

Factors align

Although final order books were not a record size for the issuer, the deal was 13-times subscribed. Demand sat in between the €75bn France attracted at the tenor last month and the €53bn seen for Belgium last week.

The book was Spain's third largest for any tenor and comfortably the biggest for a 50-year from the issuer, dwarfing the €10.5bn for its last outing, a €3bn July 2066 note priced in May 2016.

"For a successful 50-year you need a lot of stuff to be aligned as it’s not an easy maturity," said a second banker. "We currently have this alignment and I think they [Spain] decided on the back of investor feedback, the slightly higher yield and good performance of the previous 50-years to come to the market.”

In less than a month France, Belgium and Spain have brought successful 50-year deals, repeating the process and order of the issuers' last deals at the tenor in April-May 2016.

“It’s quite rare that we have these incredible windows," said the second banker.

"It’s one of these very particular market conditions that you don’t see every year. Sometimes even for a few years it’s not there but suddenly out of the blue the demand is there and it’s quite strong.”

Strong start

Unedic kicked off its funding of a €13bn programme for 2021 with a heavily oversubscribed €3bn May 2034 social benchmark that was more than twice subscribed and tightened significantly from guidance.

The spread was set at 15bp over the May 2034 OAT, 3bp inside guidance via leads Citigroup, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Natixis and Societe Generale. The deal priced with a reoffer yield of 0.141%.

“The only weird aspect of the transaction was the choice of tenor. It’s not a standardised tenor for a fixed-income SSA bond but it was based on investor feedback," said Jun Dumolard, CFO at Unedic.

"Thirteen-year felt like a sweet spot; it offers positive yield and diversification compared to the abundance of 10 years the market has seen in the beginning of the year."

He added that while the tenor cut out a few bank treasuries because some of them were limited to 12 years, the trade had enough specificity to be interesting to the investor base.

"It is always a risk to do something different,” he said.

Final books were in excess of €8bn (ex JLM interest).

Lower Saxony reopened its 0.01% August 2030 note with a €1bn tap, taking the amount outstanding in the bond to €1.5bn.

The deal priced at mid-swaps less 2bp, tightening by 1bp from guidance via BayernLB, HSBC, Natixis and NordLB.

Final demand was in excess of €1.75bn.

The City of Hamburg has appointed Deutsche Bank, Helaba, HSBC, JP Morgan and LBBW for a new 20-year benchmark, expected to price on Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Cheetham; Editing by Robert Hogg, Helene Durand)

