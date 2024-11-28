Eminence Enterprise Plans Rights Issue Meeting

Eminence Enterprise Limited (HK:0616) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eminence Enterprise Limited has announced a special general meeting on December 19, 2024, to discuss a Rights Issue plan involving the issuance of up to 676,296,232 ordinary shares. Shareholders will have the opportunity to subscribe to these shares at a price of HK$0.092 per share, in a move aimed at bolstering the company’s capital structure. This meeting is crucial for investors interested in the company’s growth and future financial strategies.

For further insights into HK:0616 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.