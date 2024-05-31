Eminence Enterprise Divests Limited Partnership Stake

Eminence Enterprise Limited (HK:0616) has released an update.

Eminence Enterprise Limited announces a major transaction involving the disposal of its subsidiary Prime Avenue’s Limited Partnership Interest, marking the group’s exit from the Limited Partnership upon completion. Shareholders are advised to be cautious as the deal is subject to conditions and approval at the upcoming Special General Meeting (SGM). The transaction is significant enough to require an announcement and Shareholders’ approval as per Listing Rules.

