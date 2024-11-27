Eminence Enterprise Delays Rights Issue Circular Again

Eminence Enterprise Limited (HK:0616) has released an update.

Eminence Enterprise Limited has announced another delay in the dispatch of its circular related to a proposed rights issue, which offers two rights shares for every existing share held. The circular, originally scheduled for earlier release, is now expected to be distributed by November 29, 2024, as more time is needed to finalize the details. Investors in the financial markets might find this update significant as it impacts shareholding and future investment opportunities.

