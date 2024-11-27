News & Insights

Eminence Enterprise Delays Rights Issue Circular Again

November 27, 2024 — 04:41 am EST

Eminence Enterprise Limited (HK:0616) has released an update.

Eminence Enterprise Limited has announced another delay in the dispatch of its circular related to a proposed rights issue, which offers two rights shares for every existing share held. The circular, originally scheduled for earlier release, is now expected to be distributed by November 29, 2024, as more time is needed to finalize the details. Investors in the financial markets might find this update significant as it impacts shareholding and future investment opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

