Eminence Capital Now Owns 7.50% of New Relic (NEWR)

Fintel reports that Eminence Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.12MM shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.70MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.34% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Relic is $74.54. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.34% from its latest reported closing price of $77.12.

The projected annual revenue for New Relic is $933MM, an increase of 4.98%. The projected annual EPS is $0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Relic. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEWR is 0.43%, an increase of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 64,930K shares. The put/call ratio of NEWR is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

HMI Capital Management holds 5,259K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 3,212K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,530K shares, representing a decrease of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 14.58% over the last quarter.

Engaged Capital holds 2,430K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,250K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares, representing an increase of 19.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,122K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,188K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 99.91% over the last quarter.

New Relic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.