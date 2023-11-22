Eminem Joins Fortnite's Big Bang Event: Exclusive Slim Shady Skins, And A Virtual Concert?

Epic Games recently confirmed Eminem's participation in Fortnite's Big Bang event, revealing that the rapper will be featured in the game, offering players the chance to purchase skins resembling Slim Shady.

The American rapper confirmed the news on his X account, posting a promotional video of the collaboration along with the message: "Calling all grandmas 12.2."

The event, slated for Dec. 2, will introduce three Eminem-themed outfits: Rap Boy, resembling his superhero persona from the "Without Me" music video; Marshall Never More, presenting the rapper in a suit; and Slim Shady, reminiscent of his earlier days during the release of the Slim Shady and Marshall Mathers LPs, IGN reported.

The rapper will also deliver a performance at the virtual event.

Participants owning the Marshall Never More skin and attending the Big Bang event will unlock a special variant named Marshall Magma, altering Eminem's appearance with black and yellow eyes and fiery red marks across his face.

The anticipation for the event is high, especially after Fortnite's record-breaking day, with 44.7 million players logging in during the OG Update.

However, the upcoming event also faces scrutiny following Epic Games' controversial implementation and subsequent disabling of age-restricted cosmetics, which received backlash from players, labeling it as one of the "worst updates" in Fortnite's history.

Eminem In Quake 3 Arena

This is not the first time that Eminem is featured in a video game: the "8 Mile" star was present in the title Quake 3 Arena.

According to Polygon, Interscope Records collaborated with id Software in 2000 to create the "Chronic" map in Quake 3. This map featured rough depictions of Eminem and Dr. Dre, serving as a promotional tool for Eminem's album "The Marshall Mathers LP" and the "Up In Smoke" tour.

Designed by Pete "MeatPak" Parisi, the Chronic map showcased Eminem and Dre in a rundown city block, with Eminem's character famously depicted giving his signature left-hand middle finger salute.

Enthusiasts can still access and download the Chronic map and character models from platforms like ModDB and LVL. Quake 3 Arena, the platform for this collaboration, is available on Steam for $5.99 during the ongoing Autumn Sale.

Image courtesy: Fortnite on X.

