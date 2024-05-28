EMGS Schedules Annual General Meeting for June 2024

ElectroMagnetic GeoServices ASA (DE:E2M) has released an update.

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (EMGS) has announced its annual general meeting to take place on 19 June 2024 at the company’s offices in Oslo, Norway. Shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically or via proxy, rather than attending in person. The agenda includes approval of the 2023 annual reports, auditor’s fees, board elections, and remuneration reports.

