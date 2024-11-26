eMetals Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support

eMetals Limited (AU:EMT) has released an update.

eMetals Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed successfully, reflecting strong shareholder support. This includes the re-election of director Mr. Teck Wong and the approval of a 7.1A mandate, showcasing confidence in the company’s strategic direction. The positive outcomes from the meeting are likely to bolster investor confidence and impact the stock favorably.

