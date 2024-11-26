News & Insights

eMetals Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support

November 26, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

eMetals Limited (AU:EMT) has released an update.

eMetals Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed successfully, reflecting strong shareholder support. This includes the re-election of director Mr. Teck Wong and the approval of a 7.1A mandate, showcasing confidence in the company’s strategic direction. The positive outcomes from the meeting are likely to bolster investor confidence and impact the stock favorably.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

