Emerson's (EMR) Venture Capital Unit Invests in Spearix

Emerson Electric Co.’s EMR corporate venture capital arm, Emerson Ventures, has made a strategic investment in Spearix Technologies, Inc., a startup offering wireless solutions in industrial environments.



The investment will help Emerson expand its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) capabilities while supporting Spearix’s growth. Besides making an investment, EMR has also entered into an engineering collaboration agreement with Spearix.



The implementation of Spearix technology into Emerson’s industrial wireless mesh network portfolio and related software products will help the latter realize greater reliability and range.

EMR’s investment in Spearix is a step forward in its vision for WirelessHART and the evolution of its IIoT product portfolio. The Spearix technology integration will enhance Emerson’s reliability and range, improve co-existence and spectral efficiency, help reduce ownership cost and offer higher data rates to accommodate data-rich devices.



Emerson’s investment will help Spearix drive its advanced radio frequency (RF) and digital signal processor architectures and offer solutions to resolve connectivity issues in adverse RF environments.

