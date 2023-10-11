News & Insights

Emerson: NI To Become New Test & Measurement Segment - Quick Facts

October 11, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Emerson (EMR) has closed its acquisition of NI (NATI), a provider of software-connected automated test and measurement systems, at an equity value of $8.2 billion. NI's common stock has ceased trading on the Nasdaq. NI will become a new reported segment within Emerson called Test & Measurement. It will be consolidated into the Software and Control group. The company appointed Ritu Favre to lead the Test & Measurement segment as Business Group President.

"Our acquisition of NI is a significant milestone in our efforts to transform Emerson and realize our vision of increasing growth, cohesiveness and end market diversification across Emerson's portfolio," said Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai.

