Emerson: NI To Become New Test & Measurement Segment - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Emerson (EMR) has closed its acquisition of NI (NATI), a provider of software-connected automated test and measurement systems, at an equity value of $8.2 billion. NI's common stock has ceased trading on the Nasdaq. NI will become a new reported segment within Emerson called Test & Measurement. It will be consolidated into the Software and Control group. The company appointed Ritu Favre to lead the Test & Measurement segment as Business Group President.

"Our acquisition of NI is a significant milestone in our efforts to transform Emerson and realize our vision of increasing growth, cohesiveness and end market diversification across Emerson's portfolio," said Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.