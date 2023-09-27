News & Insights

Emerson Ventures Invests In First Resonance To Support Growth & Development Of ION Factory OS

September 27, 2023 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Emerson (EMR) said Wednesday that it has made a strategic investment through Emerson Ventures, its corporate venture capital arm, in First Resonance, a Los Angeles-based start-up transforming manufacturing with its ION Factory Operating System.

Emerson noted that its investment will support further growth and development of First Resonance's ION Factory Operating System, which enables companies across industries to conduct day-to-day operations and connect workflows to power modern operations, from production to supply chain procurement and quality.

Stocks mentioned

EMR

