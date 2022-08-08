US Markets
Emerson to sell InSinkErator to Whirlpool for $3 bln

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. diversified manufacturer Emerson Electric Co on Monday said that it would sell its food waste disposer business InSinkErator to home appliance maker Whirlpool Corp for $3 billion.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. diversified manufacturer Emerson Electric Co EMR.N on Monday said that it would sell its food waste disposer business InSinkErator to home appliance maker Whirlpool Corp WHR.N for $3 billion.

InSinkErator, which also manufactures instant hot water dispensers, had a trailing twelve-month revenue of $595 million, as of March 31.

The business was founded in 1938 and acquired by Emerson in 1968.

The transaction is expected to close in Emerson's 2023 fiscal year.

