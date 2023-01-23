US Markets
Emerson to not nominate board directors at takeover target NI

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 23, 2023 — 07:30 am EST

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial software firm Emerson Electric Co EMR.N said on Monday it would not nominate directors to the board of testing and measurement equipment maker NI Corp NATI.O and kept its buyout offer price unchanged.

Emerson last week disclosed a $53-per-share offer for NI, which it has been trying to buy unsuccessfully for several months, as it looks to capitalize on upbeat demand in the automation sector.

"We are optimistic that the NI Board has commenced a process that we believe will lead to the sale of the company. NI has also confirmed Emerson will be a participant in that process," Emerson said, adding it was encouraged by recent discussions between the companies.

