Emerson To Buy FLEXIM Flexible Industriemesstechnik For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced Wednesday a definitive agreement to acquire FLEXIM Flexible Industriemesstechnik GmbH, a global leader in clamp-on ultrasonic flow measurement for liquids, gases and steam. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition enhances Emerson's intelligent devices portfolio with innovative ultrasonic technology. The transaction is expected to close by the end of Emerson's fiscal 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Flexim is expected to be accretive to Emerson's sales growth, gross margins and adjusted EBITA margins. Flexim will be reported in Emerson's Measurement & Analytical segment.

Berlin, Germany-based Flexim brings highly differentiated, complementary technology and strong customer relationships to Emerson, with an installed base of more than 100,000 flowmeters, as well as approximately 450 employees.

