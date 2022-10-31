Emerson sells majority stake in $14 bln climate tech unit to Blackstone - WSJ

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co EMR.N is selling a majority stake in its climate-technologies business to Blackstone Inc BX.N in a deal that would value the unit at $14 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The deal, expected to be announced on Monday, would give Blackstone a 55% stake in the unit, the newspaper said citing executives.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

