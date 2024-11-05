Emerson sees FY25 adjusted EPS view to $5.85-$6.05, consensus $5.89

Sees FY25 revenue up 3.5%-5.5%. Sees FY25 operating free cash flow $3.6B-$2.7B. The company said, “2025 outlook assumes approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments.”

