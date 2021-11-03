Emerson quarterly profit falls over 7% as supply chain woes hit sales

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co EMR.N posted a 7.3% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as component and industry-wide labor shortages meant the U.S. manufacturing conglomerate could not sell as much as it wanted.

The company's net income fell to $670 million, or $1.11 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $723 million, or $1.20 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

