Emerson quarterly profit falls over 7% as supply chain woes hit sales

Contributors
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Shivansh Tiwary Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TIM AEPPEL

Emerson Electric Co posted a 7.3% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as component and industry-wide labor shortages meant the U.S. manufacturing conglomerate could not sell as much as it wanted.

The company's net income fell to $670 million, or $1.11 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $723 million, or $1.20 per share a year earlier.

