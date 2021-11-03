US Markets
EMR

Emerson quarterly profit falls over 7% as supply chain woes hit sales

Contributors
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Shivansh Tiwary Reuters
Published

Emerson Electric Co posted a 7.3% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as component and industry-wide labor shortages meant the U.S. manufacturing conglomerate could not meet demand.

Adds details from press statement

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co EMR.N posted a 7.3% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as component and industry-wide labor shortages meant the U.S. manufacturing conglomerate could not meet demand.

Sales at the company's Automation Solutions' unit, its biggest business, were impacted by about $125 million in the quarter, due to supply and logistical woes, Emerson said, joining other U.S. companies who have flagged a hit from similar issues.

The St. Louis, Missouri-based company, which began a century ago by selling fans and electric motors, was involved in a string of acquisitions over the last few years to reposition itself as an technology-focused company.

Emerson, which now has a suite of products ranging from automation software to air conditioning tools, said last month it would merge its software units with smaller rival Aspen Technology AZPN.O in a deal worth $11 billion.

The company's net income fell to $670 million, or $1.11 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $723 million, or $1.20 per share a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 8.5% to $4.95 billion.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMR AZPN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular