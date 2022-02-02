US Markets
EMR

Emerson quarterly profit doubles on higher automation demand

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co posted a rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its automation systems as well as its valves and instruments across sectors.

Feb 2(Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co EMR.N posted a rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its automation systems as well as its valves and instruments across sectors.

The company's net income rose to $896 million, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $445 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular