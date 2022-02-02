Emerson quarterly profit doubles on higher automation demand

Feb 2(Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co EMR.N posted a rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its automation systems as well as its valves and instruments across sectors.

The company's net income rose to $896 million, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $445 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

