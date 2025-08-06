Emerson Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Software and Control Sales Rise

Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 30, 2025) adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. The bottom line increased 6% year over year.



Emerson’s net sales of $4.55 billion missed the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. However, the top line increased 4% year over year, driven by the solid performance of the Software and Control segment. The company’s underlying sales were up 3% year over year.

EMR Business Segments’ Performance

Effective from the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company started reporting under two segments, namely Intelligent Devices and Software & Control.



The Intelligent Devices segment’s net sales were $3.13 billion, up 4% year over year. Our estimate was $3.10 billion. The segment consists of four subgroups, namely Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation and Safety & Productivity.



Final Control’s sales increased 7% year over year to $1.12 billion. Measurement & Analytical generated sales of $1.01 billion, up 3% year over year. Discrete Automation’s sales totaled $649 million, reflecting an increase of 5% on a year-over-year basis. Safety & Productivity’s sales decreased 1% year over year to $346 million.



The Software and Control Automation Solutions segment generated net sales of $1.44 billion, up 3% year over year. Our estimate was $1.50 billion. The segment consists of two subgroups, namely Control Systems & Software and Test & Measurement.



Control Systems & Software reported sales of $1.08 billion, reflecting an increase of 4% year over year. Test & Measurement sales were $361 million, increasing 2% year over year.

Emerson Electric Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Emerson Electric Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Emerson Electric Co. Quote

Emerson’s Margin Details

The cost of sales increased 4.5% year over year to $2.16 billion. The pretax earnings margin was 16.1% compared with 10.4% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITA margin was 26% compared with 26.4% in the year-earlier quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 1% year over year to $1.27 billion.

EMR’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal third quarter, Emerson had cash and cash equivalents of $2.22 billion compared with $3.6 billion at the end of fiscal 2024 (ended September 2024). Long-term debt was $8.28 billion compared with $7.2 billion at the end of fiscal 2024.



In the same period, the company generated net cash of $2.09 billion from operating activities, down 7.1% year over year. Capital expenditure was $263 million, up from $251 million in the year-ago period. Emerson paid out dividends of $895 million and repurchased shares worth $1.15 billion in the same period.

Emerson’s Q4 Fiscal 2025 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 (ending September 2025), Emerson anticipates year-over-year net sales growth to be in the band of 5.5-6.5% and underlying sales growth to be in the range of 5-6%.



EMR anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.58-$1.62.

EMR’s FY25 Outlook

Emerson currently anticipates net sales growth of approximately 3.5% from the year-earlier level compared with 4% expected earlier. Underlying sales are expected to rise approximately 3.5%.



EMR projects earnings per share to be approximately $4.08 compared with $4.05-$4.20 expected earlier. Adjusted earnings per share are estimated to be approximately $6.00 compared with $5.90-$6.05 expected earlier. The company expects operating cash flow to be approximately $3.6 billion. Free cash flow is estimated to be about $3.2 billion.

EMR’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Dover Corporation DOV reported earnings of $2.44 per share in second-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39. This compares with earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago.



Dover posted revenues of $2.05 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.18 billion.



Teck Resources Limited TECK came out with earnings of $0.27 per share in the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.2. This compares with earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago.



Teck Resources posted revenues of $1.46 billion in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.83 billion.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported earnings of $2.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44. This compares with earnings of $2.2 per share a year ago.



Packaging Corp. posted revenues of $2.17 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.08 billion.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.