Emerson Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Software and Control Sales Rise

Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024) adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. The bottom line increased 13.1% year over year.



Emerson’s net sales of $4.18 billion missed the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. The top line increased 1% year over year, driven by the solid performance of both its operating segments. The company’s underlying sales were up 2% year over year.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

How EMR Business Segments Performed

Effective from the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company started reporting under two segments, namely Intelligent Devices and Software & Control.



The Intelligent Devices segment’s net sales were $2.84 billion, up 0.7% year over year. Our estimate was $2.88 billion. The segment consists of four subgroups, namely Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation and Safety & Productivity.



Final Control’s sales increased 3.8% year over year to $976 million. Measurement & Analytical generated sales of $975 million, up 3% year over year. Discrete Automation’s sales totaled $580 million, reflecting a decline of 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Safety & Productivity’s sales decreased 3.1% year over year to $312 million.



The Software and Control Automation Solutions segment generated net sales of $1.35 billion, up 2.9% year over year. Our estimate was $1.34 billion. The segment consists of three subgroups, namely Control Systems & Software, AspenTech and Test & Measurement.



Control Systems & Software reported sales of $690 million, reflecting an increase of 2.2% year over year. AspenTech generated net sales of $303 million, up 17.9% year over year. Test & Measurement sales were $359 million, declining 6% year over year.

Emerson Electric Co. Stock Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Emerson Electric Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Emerson Electric Co. Quote

Emerson’s Margin Details

The cost of sales decreased 11.9% year over year to $1.9 billion. The pretax earnings margin was 18.6% compared with 4.2% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITA margin was 28% compared with 24.6% in the year-earlier quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 4.2% year over year to $1.2 billion.

EMR’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal first quarter, Emerson had cash and cash equivalents of $2.8 billion compared with $3.6 billion at the end of fiscal 2024 (ended September 2024). Long-term debt was $6.6 billion compared with $7.2 billion at the end of fiscal 2024. In the first three months of fiscal 2025, the company made a payment of long-term debt worth $2 million.



In the same period, the company generated net cash of $777 million from operating activities, up 87.2% year over year. Capital expenditure was $83 million, up from $77 million in the year-ago period. Emerson paid out dividends of $301 million and repurchased shares worth $899 million in the same period.

Emerson’s Q2 Fiscal 2025 Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025), Emerson anticipates year-over-year net sales growth to be in the band of (0.5)-0.5% and underlying sales growth to be in the range of 1-2%.



EMR anticipates earnings per share to be in the range of $1.01-$1.05. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the band of $1.38-$1.42.

EMR’s FY25 Outlook

Emerson currently anticipates net sales growth of 1.5-3.5% from the year-earlier level compared with 3.5-5.5% expected earlier. Underlying sales are expected to rise in the range of 3-5%, in line with the previous projection.



EMR continues to project earnings per share to be in the range of $4.42-$4.62. Adjusted earnings per share are estimated to be in the range of $5.85-$6.05, unchanged from its earlier estimate. The company expects operating cash flow to be in the band of $3.6-$3.7 billion. Free cash flow is estimated to be in the range of $3.2-$3.3 billion.

Major Developments for Emerson

Last month, Emerson signed an agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN (AspenTech) for $7.2 billion. It is worth noting that EMR acquired a 55% majority stake in AspenTech in 2022, later increasing its ownership to around 57%.



Per the deal, Emerson will offer $265 in cash for each of the remaining shares of AspenTech. This transaction values the to-be-acquired company at a market capitalization of $17 billion, with an enterprise value of $16.8 billion. When acquired, AspenTech will be a fully owned subsidiary of Emerson.

Emerson’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below:



Enersys ENS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ENS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.6%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Enersys’ fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has increased 10.4%.



AZZ Inc. AZZ presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AZZ delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.2%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AZZ’s fiscal 2024 (ending February 2025) earnings has increased 2.1%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.