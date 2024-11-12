Emerson put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Emerson (EMR) with 6,140 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Jan-25 115 puts and Nov-24 113 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 5,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.22, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 10th.

