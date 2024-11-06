Emerson price target raised to $140 from $136 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase raised the firm’s price target on Emerson (EMR) to $140 from $136 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the earnings report.
