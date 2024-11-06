Emerson price target raised to $116 from $103 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Emerson (EMR) to $116 from $103 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the fiscal Q4 report. The shares could see a positive reaction with the Aspen Technology (AZPN) deal soon to be out of the way, an in-line Q1 guide, and amid negative investor positioning, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

