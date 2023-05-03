News & Insights

Emerson Names Mike Baughman CFO To Succeed Frank Dellaquila, With Effect From May 10

May 03, 2023

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced Wednesday that Mike Baughman has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 10.

He succeeds Frank Dellaquila, who will be retiring after 32 years with the company. Dellaquila will serve as senior advisor to the CEO through Emerson's fiscal year end.

Baughman, currently vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, will continue to serve as chief accounting officer for the company.

Baughman joined Emerson in October 2017. Prior to that, he was with Baxter International Inc. for 14 years.

