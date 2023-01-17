Emerson makes $7.6 bln bid for NI Corp

Adds details, background

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial and software firm Emerson Electric Co EMR.N on Tuesday offered to buy automated testing equipment maker NI Corp NATI.O in deal with an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.

Emerson's $53 per share bid represents a premium of about 13% to NI's close of $46.97 per share on Friday.

NI did not immediately respond to a Reuters e-mail for comment on the bid.

Texas-based NI, formerly known as National Instruments, specializes in making automated testing and measurement tools to aid in research and validation of new technologies in the semiconductor, transportation, aerospace and defense industries.

Emerson, which has been streamlining its operations over the past few years has been doubling down on its efforts in automation to capitalize on hot demand in the sector.

The offer comes days after Reuters reported that NI was exploring strategic options after acquisition interest from companies including Emerson.

