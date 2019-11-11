Emerson Launches ASCO Series 273 for Life Sciences Market

Emerson Electric Co. EMR recently unveiled ASCO Series 273 Pinch Valve for the life sciences market. With the release, the company has expanded its extensive pneumatic valve offering to single-use batch applications.



Developed for use with high-purity liquids in biotech applications, the Series 273 features a 2-way normally closed and normally open pressure-operated pinch valves. The product, which is available in 316 stainless steel and anodized aluminum, is appropriate for peroxide fumigation.

The Series 273’s advanced pinching mechanism offers improved tube retention apart from avoiding any damage to the soft tubing. It also incorporates a safety guard, which helps in preventing exposure to moving parts. Also, its manual override feature allows operators to insert or remove tubing without the need for actuating the valve. The improved valve design provides better safety to operators apart from enabling them to accelerate setup, in turn, reducing costs and making unscheduled maintenance simple.



Our Take



Emerson is experiencing persistent weakness in the global discrete manufacturing market due to soft automotive, semiconductor, packaging and textiles end markets. As a matter of fact, it expects the weakness to persist in the global discrete manufacturing market in the near term.

Also, rising costs and expenses have been an issue for the company over the past few quarters. It recorded year-over-year increase of 0.5% in the cost of sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 (ended Sep 30, 2019). In addition, in fiscal 2019 (ended Sep 30, 2019), the company's selling, general and administrative expenses jumped 4.4% year over year. Persistence of these headwinds might be concerning in the quarters ahead.



The Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company has gained 9.9% in the past month compared with the industry’s increase of 13.3%.

Stocks to Consider



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Industrial Products sector are AZZ Inc. AZZ, Energous Corporation WATT and Dover Corporation DOV. All these companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AZZ delivered average positive earnings surprise of 2.12% in the trailing four quarters.

Energous pulled off average positive earnings surprise of 6.67% in the trailing four quarters.

Dover delivered average positive earnings surprise of 6.70% in the trailing four quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.