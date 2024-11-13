Emerson initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Emerson (EMR) with an Outperform rating and $155 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EMR:
- Emerson put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Emerson price target raised to $140 from $136 at Deutsche Bank
- Emerson price target raised to $140 from $125 at KeyBanc
- Emerson price target raised to $125 from $118 at Baird
- Emerson price target raised to $135 from $128 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.