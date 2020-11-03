Emerson Guides FY20 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) initiated its earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021, in line with analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.06 to $3.16 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share on a sales growth of 1 to 4 percent and underlying sales change between a decline of 1 percent and a growth of 2 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.42 per share on sales growth of 1.7 percent to $16.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company indicated that it plans to announce a 2 cent increase in dividend for fiscal 2021, after the Board of Directors meeting later in the day. It also intends to resume share repurchases in fiscal year 2021 in the amount of $500 million to $1 billion.

