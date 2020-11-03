Markets
EMR

Emerson Guides FY20 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) initiated its earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021, in line with analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.06 to $3.16 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share on a sales growth of 1 to 4 percent and underlying sales change between a decline of 1 percent and a growth of 2 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.42 per share on sales growth of 1.7 percent to $16.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company indicated that it plans to announce a 2 cent increase in dividend for fiscal 2021, after the Board of Directors meeting later in the day. It also intends to resume share repurchases in fiscal year 2021 in the amount of $500 million to $1 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular