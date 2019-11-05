Emerson Guides FY20 Below Expectations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 on Tuesday, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) initiated earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020. The company said the outlook does not include any impact from the Board's ongoing review.

In October, the company said it is conducting a comprehensive review of the company's operational, capital allocation and portfolio initiatives to enhance shareholder value and position the company for both near- and long-term success.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.48 to $3.72 per share on net sales change between a decline of 3 percent and a growth of 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.74 per share on net sales growth of 2.3 percent to $18.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We plan to announce a 4-cent dividend increase for 2020, which is higher than recent increases, and we plan greater increases as our dividend to free cash flow ratio improves below 50 percent in future years," said Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr.

