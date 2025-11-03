Emerson Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Emerson Electric Co. EMR is likely to witness earnings and revenue growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) results on Nov. 5, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.88 billion, indicating growth of 5.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.62 per share, inching up 0.6% in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a jump of 9.5% from the prior-year figure. The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7% in the last reported quarter. EMR beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.4%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Emerson prior to the announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped EMR’s Quarterly Performance

Strength across Emerson’s final control business, driven by solid momentum in the power end markets, is likely to have benefited the top-line performance of its Intelligent Devices segment in the fiscal fourth quarter. Recovery in the Discrete Automation business with strength across the North America and Asia, Middle East & Africa regions is likely to have aided the Measurement & Analytical business. We expect the Intelligent Devices segment’s revenues to increase 4.5% from the year-ago quarter's level to $3.4 billion.



Solid momentum in the Control Systems & Software business, driven by strength in the AspenTech business and power and process end markets, is likely to have augmented the performance of the Software and Control segment. Growth in the Test & Measurement unit, driven by recovery in discrete end markets across the Americas and Europe regions, is also expected to boost the segment’s results. We anticipate the segment’s revenues to increase 11.4% year over year to $1.5 billion.



Given the strength across its end markets, Emerson expects underlying sales (on a non-GAAP basis) to increase approximately 5-6% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter.



The company has always been focused on expanding its product offerings and market presence through buyouts. In March 2025, Emerson acquired the remaining shares of AspenTech, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. This move strengthened the company’s automation portfolio and enhanced its software-defined control capabilities. Also, in October 2023, Emerson completed the buyout of National Instruments for $8.2 billion. The buyout strengthened EMR’s global automation foothold, helping it expand into high-growth end markets, including semiconductor and electronics, transportation and electric vehicles and aerospace and defense. The buyouts are expected to have boosted EMR’s top line in the quarter.



However, escalating costs and expenses due to higher input costs and restructuring-related actions are likely to have affected EMR’s margin performance. Also, given the company’s substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its margins and profitability.

Emerson Electric Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Emerson Electric Co. price-eps-surprise | Emerson Electric Co. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Emerson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: EMR has an Earnings ESP of -0.80% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.60 per share, which is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: EMR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tennant Company (TNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research

