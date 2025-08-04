Emerson Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Emerson Electric Co. EMR is likely to witness bottom and top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 30, 2025) results on Aug. 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.58 billion, indicating growth of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.51 per share, remaining steady in the past 60 days. The figure indicates a jump of 5.6% from the prior-year figure. The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4% in the last reported quarter. EMR beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.4%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Emerson prior to the announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped EMR’s Quarterly Performance

Strength across Emerson’s final control business, driven by solid momentum in the power end markets, is likely to have benefited the top-line performance of its Intelligent Devices segment in the fiscal third quarter. Robust growth across the Asia, Middle East & Africa regions is likely to have aided the Measurement & Analytical business. We expect the Intelligent Devices segment’s revenues to increase 3.4% from the year-ago quarter's level to $3.10 billion.



Strength in the Control Systems & Software business, driven by solid momentum in the power and process end markets, is likely to have augmented the performance of the Software and Control segment. Solid momentum in AspenTech is also expected to have acted as a tailwind for the segment. We anticipate the segment’s revenues to increase 7.5% year over year to $1.50 billion.



The company has always been focused on expanding its product offerings and market presence through buyouts. In March 2025, Emerson acquired the remaining shares of AspenTech, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. This move strengthens the company’s automation portfolio and enhances its software-defined control capabilities. EMR acquired Afag and Flexim in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended September 2023). The buyout of Afag boosted Emerson’s capabilities in factory automation, helping it expand into lucrative end markets, including battery manufacturing, automotive, packaging, medical, life sciences and electronics. The acquisition of Flexim added to its existing flow measurement positions in coriolis, differential pressure, magmeter and vortex flow measurement and expanded its automation portfolio and measurement capabilities. The buyouts are expected to have boosted EMR’s top line in the quarter.



However, escalating costs and expenses related to its acquisition and restructuring-related actions are likely to have affected EMR’s margin performance. Also, given the company’s substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its margins and profitability.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for EMR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: EMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.52 per share, which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: EMR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Another Company

Dover Corporation DOV reported earnings of $2.44 per share in second-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39. This compares with earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago.



Dover posted revenues of $2.05 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.18 billion.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies within the broader Industrial Products sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 2025) results on Aug. 7.



Parker-Hannifin’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.5%.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.



Eaton’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.9%.

